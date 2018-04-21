District pools top safety incident list over summer

More than 85% of health and safety incidents at Central Otago District Council facilities over the summer period were at district swimming pools.

A health and safety report by council health and safety officer Bern Scurr was presented to the council at its meeting last week.

Between November 1, 2017, and February 28, 2018, 27 of the 104 swimming pool incidents were faecal-related — the most common incident at pools.

From July 1, 2017, to February 28, 2018, there were 227 incidents at council facilities.

About 50 of them were faecal-related, which was the most common incident overall.

There were three notifiable incidents in the report.

Council chief executive Sanchia Jacobs said in June last year, a 60-year-old All Waste employee was working at the Cromwell Transfer Station and sustained a head injury and fractured leg while supervising a truck disposing waste.

In October last year, a Fulton Hogan electrician replacing the switchboard at the Cromwell Swim Centre received an electric shock but was unhurt — an investigation found substandard wiring from a previous renovation.

In Roxburgh, after a weather clean-up, a Fulton Hogan employee received an electric shot transferred through wet ground and sustained muscular injuries.

There were two significant incidents in the report.

During the summer period, Molyneux Aquatic Centre’s switchboard in Alexandra overheated and the wiring melted.

While there were no injuries to people or property, it had the potential to be worse.

A council employee was involved in a non-injury incident in Bridge Huts road in February.

