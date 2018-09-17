Dressed to canter

Photo: Pam Jones

The organisers of yesterday’s Kilt Canter, Roxburgh Netball Club members (back row, from left) Hayley Hunter, Genna Darling, Natalie Arnesen, Tracey Grant, Brook Reichel, Elise Rae and Laurie Hill and (front row, from left) Lauren Callander, Amanda Wells and Rebecca Favel get ready for the walk-run-cycle event in Roxburgh. The annual Kilt Canter was part of the annual three-day Teviot Tartan Time, which finished yesterday.