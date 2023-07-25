Driver airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after T-bone crash

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital following a crash involving a truck and trailer unit and a car in Roxburgh yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jedburgh St and Scotland St (State Highway 8) about 12.40pm.

It appeared the car had been T-boned by the truck, and then shunted into what looked to be a private residence.

A person was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by volunteer firefighters, who attended from Roxburgh and Millers Flat.

Sergeant Bruce Martin, of Alexandra, said it appeared a vehicle had driven in front of the truck.

"We’ve had a truck and trailer unit come down the main street, it’s collided at the intersection ... of Jedburgh and Scotland St.

"A vehicle has passed across in front of [the truck’s] path through a give way."

The driver of the car had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a "reasonably serious condition".

The occupants of the truck were shaken but unharmed, he said.

"It’s quite upsetting for them."

The incident was a reminder for drivers to obey the road rules, Sgt. Martin said.

"For safety reasons we have ... give ways and stop signs.

"If people obey those then it will help reduce the harm that we have on our roads."

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised, Sgt Martin said.

"We’re still in the early stages of the investigation."

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand support vehicles, four police cars, two ambulances and two St John support vehicles also attended the event.

