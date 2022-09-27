The drug-fueled downfall of former Alexandra tradie's $22m Lotto win

Australian Josh Winslet was living in Central Otago when he won big. Photo: Facebook

Shocking photos revealed in an Australian court show how a tradie who bagged a $22 million fortune on Powerball here in New Zealand at the age of just 22 saw his life spiral into a "hedonistic" lifestyle filled with drugs and guns.

Josh Winslet won $22m in a Powerball draw in 2018 while living in the South Island but his winnings soon attracted the wrong crowd and his slide into drug crime culminated in a 2020 police raid in Australia which resulted in his being charged with supplying MDMA and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Winslet's win came when he was living in Alexandra and working as a plumber.

At the time, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said Alexandra was "buzzing" with excitement, "and everyone's talking in the community about what you would do if it was you".

But for Winslet, the win was the start of a rapid downward trajectory in his life.

The Adelaide District court heard how, after bagging his epic windfall, Winslet's parents managed his winnings through a trust fund but he was still able to access enough of his fortune to allow him to quit working as a plumber and bankroll a "hopeless" drug addiction.

Evidence of drug use was everywhere. Photo: Supplied

Winslet, who also purchased property in New Zealand with his winnings, was treated as a "free ride" by other drug users, the court heard.

His home in the Adelaide suburb of New Port was raided by police on August 30, 2020 after police reportedly received information that drugs were being manufactured on the property.

Cops found Winslet in possession of 2.27g of cocaine, and found nearly 30g of MDMA on the property.

In a compartment in the bathroom police found a Mauser handgun and ammunition.

Winslet pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA and possessing a firearm without a licence, the Advertiser newspaper reported.

A bowl of white powder seen inside the fridge. Photo: Supplied

In sentencing Winslet earlier this month, Judge Heath Barklay said his win had robbed him of a drive for a productive life and brought him into contact with the wrong crowd.

"You stopped working and over time, you slipped into regular drug use," Judge Barklay said.

"Because of the money that you had won, there was no motivation on your part to work or do anything other than enjoy yourself."

A reminder of Winslet's big win. Photo: Supplied

Winslet's drug addiction meant that his house became a drug den where his "so-called friends" could "run amok".

"You had lots of money so you could afford to buy large amounts of drugs, which you would use yourself and supply to your so-called friends from time to time," the judge said.

"You, in many ways, were a free ride.

"One of your so-called friends brought the firearm and ammunition … to your house and stored it in your roof."

The judge also detailed how Winslet had battled two rare conditions since birth.

The conditions led to physical abnormalities which saw Winslet bullied at school and unable to take part in contact sports.

The Mauser handgun. Photo: Supplied

He left school early before doing his plumbing apprenticeship and then shifted to New Zealand to look for further work.

Photos released by the court show the Adelaide house littered with drugs and drug paraphernalia, with empty beer bottles and nitrous oxide canisters sharing space with cannabis bongs and lighters.

A fridge photographed by police was empty save for alcohol, Red Bull - and a bowl of white powder.

The house was dirty, with rubbish and clothes lying around, floors marked and stained and a framed photo of his winning online ticket a cruel reminder of what could have been.

The court heard that the prospect of jail had been a "wake up call" for Winslet and Judge Barklay sentenced him to three years and nine months, with a non-parole period of 18 months.

Nitrous oxide canisters were found all over the house. Photo: Supplied

The sentence was suspended on a two-year good behaviour bond, allowing Winslet time to show he had changed his ways.

"Although winning the Powerball was incredibly positive in many ways, the downside … is that you lost motivation in life and contented yourself with living a hedonistic lifestyle punctuated by drug use," the judge said.

"The firearm in this case was in your house where people were taking drugs and carrying on.

"This increased the likelihood of the firearm being used at least by others for an unlawful purpose."