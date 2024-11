Students were recognized for their achievements in the Dunstan High School senior prizegiving 2024.

Dunstan High School 2024 Dux Ariana Webb

Dux

Ariana Webb



Proxime Accessit

Caleb Ludlow

Year 11 Merit



Briar Adamson, Jack Alabaster, Casey Armstrong, Arienh Bahler, Yasmin Bateson, Otis Battrick, Liam Beange, Brooklyn Beckett, Finn Boucher, Mason Broome, Ellah Cameron, Tyler Charles, Ruby Clark, Maz Connell, Charlie Cordery, Dean Cover, Tessa Cowie, Taylor Crawford, Olivia Crosbie, Ryan Crossan, Alessandra Donald, Harper Donnelly, Taituha Fowler, Hannah Fulcher, Levi Gazeley, Georgia Gillespie, Summer Golden, Tahlia Golden, Phoebe Harrex, Laevin Henderson, Carter Holm, Abbi Jarvis, Pyper Junghenn, Bella Kean, Charlotte Kereseka, Stella Kimmey, Amelia Knowles, Quinn Lemuelu, Cooper Lerew, Aidan McDowell, Christopher McIntosh, Liam Middleton, Harry Miller, Delay Morgan, Jelena Morrell, Shannon Mudzamiri, Jake Mullally, Jacob Narbey, Jack Nicolson, Charlotte O'Kane, Hayvin O'Neill, Orry Orkibi, Tavish Pearson, Archie Reid, Kadin Rhodes, Matthew Rohlandt, Codi Samuel, Skye Scott, Tully Sharman, Mykaelah Smith, Anah Smithies, Jack Sole, Maeve Stevenson, Poppy Tuffin, Meia Weatherston, Georgia Weir, Jiarui Zhong.

Dunstan High School 2024 Proxime Accessit Caleb Ludlow.

Year 11 Merit with Distinction



Nate Alexander, Brenna Ashby, Sophie Avenell, Rumē Badenhorst, Isaac Christophers, Olave Czepanski, Kelly Grant, Zoe Hamilton, Kyle Iggulden, Jacob Knights, Annie Love, Scott MacDonald, Corey Miller, Avie Morgan, Mikayla Olivier, Dusty Pilgrim, Tahlia Sangster, Maddy Sharpe-McKay, Lars Shea, Eve Sinnamon, Max Smith, Sophie Tait, Charlotte Taylor Maddison Wedgwood.

Year 12 Merit



Cody Anderson, Tobyn Anderson, Scarlett Armstrong, Zaria Battrick, Seth Baxter, Ashley Bennett, Joshua Brown, Tyler Bruce, Emer Bryant, Hayley Clouston, Jessica Coleman, Blake Cornish, Harrison Cowie, Flynn Donnelly, Louis Drake, Noah Elliot, Ethan Finlay,

Ana Flannery, Ryley Goodlass, Julius Gorman, Wyatt Gullick, Dante Gutierrez, Mackai Hancock, Angus Hanning, Curtis Harpur, Aarliyah Herbert-Nicho, Isaac Herbert, Madie Hill, Rhianna Hixson-Skinner, Bella Hubber, Brooke Huddleston, Emmanuel Johnson, Zach Johnson, Lily Kain, Saul Kitto, Summer Liddell, Sullivan Love, Stella Mackley, Milly McAtamney, Hannah McDowall, Keira McFadyen, Jake McGinnis, Alisha McKee, Nate McLellan, Rebekah McLeod, Flynn Millar, Jai Moffitt, Cam Moir, Niko Murphy, Tahlia Nelson, Billie Nixon, Cody Nolan, Niamh O'Docherty, Dannika Pentecost, Nicolaas Pieterse, Benjamin Poblete, Tadhg Reilly, Neihana Riwhi, Cade Roberts, Remy Ruwhiu, Sky Sanders, Logan Scherp, Benjamin Shallard, India Sisson, Maddison Stewart, Gabrielle Stratford, Mathew Tumabini, Dayla Turnbull, Harley Turnbull, Nate Unsworth, Caitlin Watkins, Jasper Wearing, Kenya Williams, Katahna Winiata-Beazley.



Year 12 Merit with Distinction



Emir Atik, Hamish Attfield, Andrew Baird, Theo Bennett, Indy Bertie, Kristian Bjerrisgaard, Archie Bruce, Georgina Cordery, Tahlia Curtin, Neo Dorrepaal-Moseley, Lana Hickmott, Madeline Hiscock, Danielle Irving-Dowling, Luke Johnson, Ellie King, Coco Lahood-Robinson, Olivia Lambeth, George Lindsay, Jacob Maisuria, Maddison Meissel, William Miller,

Jethro Panganiban, Laura Patterson, Danielle Poole, Callum Redgrave, Zavier Robb, Samuel Ruetter, Alex Scott, Caitlin Shea, Tui Simpson, Sammie Sinclair, Jack Sinnamon, Maia Smith, Ruby Smith, Jelte Stuke, Amelie Sutherland-Harris, Ben Tucker, Wiandro Wiese.



Year 13 Merit



Charlotte Abercrombie, Eddie Adams, Riley Allan, Aimee Baird, Elias Banks, Pedro Bartle, Madison Bastow, Lily Bateson, Zoe Bateson, Grace Begg, Olivia Bisset, Michael Bond, Mya-Rose Boyd, Sophie Bruce, Brydie Carden, Thomas Coney, Hamish Crossan, Heidi Curtin, Kyra Fowler, Duncan Fulcher, Clifford Gallagher, Ollie Goldsmith, Madison Hamilton, Libby Handford, David Hore, Cohen Hoskins, Jewell Johnson, Bianca Jorgensen, Sadie Kimmey, Lauren Kys, Mikayla Leckie, Caleb Ludlow, Nicholas McIntosh, Mitchell McNally, Taine Morgan, Leon Morris, Rosheen Moss, Lukin Nesbit, Jacob O'Connell, Sasit Oli, Claudia Park, Thomas Patrick, Hailey Petrie, Anya Pieterse, Dylan Potter, Liam Rees, Grāinne Reilly, Lucy Ross, Olivia Russel, L Sanders, Peta Smith, Skyla Thomas-McLeod, Ilisabeta Vukialau, Ariana Webb, Mason West, Mayce Williams, Logan Wilson, Sophie Winter.

Year 13 Merit with Distinction



James Avenell, Hazel Bodeker, Megan De Cort, Briar Halstead-Bagrie, Thomas Harrex, Brylee Hazlett, Aiden Howden, Breana Hutley, Holly Johns, Shannon Kelliher, Reuben Love, Sophie MacDonald, Isla Nelson, Joel Omond, Mika Tait, Harrison Thow, Jimmy Whyte.

Year 11 Places in Class, and Cups and Prizes

Briar Adamson, First Equal in Year 11 Mathematics in Practice; Jack Alabaster, First in Year 11 COYEP 2024, COYEP Award ; Nate Alexander, First Equal in Year 11 English, Year 11 English ; Casey Armstrong, Second in Year 11 Geography, Fifth in Year 11 FNT; Brenna Ashby, First in Year 11 Music, Second in Year 11 History, Third in Year 11 English Literature, Third in Year 11 Science for Future Studies, Year 11 Appliance Plus Music Award ; Sophie Avenell, First in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies; Rumē Badenhorst, First in Year 11 Geography, First in Year 11 Technology Wood, Second Equal in Year 11 DVC, Year 11 DET Placemakers Award , Year 11 Geography Award; Yasmin Bateson, Second Equal in Year 11 DVC; Otis Battrick, First in Year 11 Science for Primary Industries, Third in Year 11 Technology Wood; Charlie Cordery, Second in Year 11 Science in Context; Olave Czepanski, Second in Year 11 Science for Future Studies;Alessandra Donald, First in Year 11 Te Ao Haka, Te Ao Māori Award; Harper Donnelly, First in Year 11 DVC, Third Equal in Year 11 Commerce, Fifth Equal in Year 11 English, Fifth Equal in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies, Year 11 DVC Award; Zoe Hamilton, Second in Year 11 French, Third Equal in Year 11 Commerce; Stella Kimmey, Third in Year 11 English; Jacob Knights, First in Year 11 English Literature, Second in Year 11 Dramatic Arts, Fourth in Year 12 Mathematics with Algebra, Year 11 English Literature ; Amelia Knowles, Second in Year 11 Te Ao Haka, Te Ao Māori Award; Quinn Lemuelu, First in Year 11 French, Year 11 French; Cooper Lerew, Fifth Equal in Year 11 English, Fifth Equal in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies; Annie Love, First Equal in Year 11 English, Second in Year 11 FNT, Year 11 English, Christopher McIntosh, Second in Year 11 Commerce, Fourth in Year 11 English, Corey Miller, First in Year 11 Communication English, Year 11 English Communications, Avie Morgan, First in Year 11 FNT, First in Year 11 History, First in Year 11 Physical Education, First in Year 11 Science for Future Studies, Second in Year 11 English Literature, Year 11 History Award ; Jake Mullally, Second in Year 11 Technology Wood, Third in Year 11 Outdoor Education, Seventh in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies; Mikayla Olivier, First in Year 11 Art, First in Year 11 DTG, Third in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies, Third Equal in Year 11 DVC, Year 11 DTG Award , Year 11 Art Award ; Dusty Pilgrim, First Equal in Year 11 Mathematics in Practice; Tahlia Sangster, Second in Year 11 Outdoor Education, Third Equal in Year 11 DVC; Tully Sharman, First in Year 11 Science in Context; Lars Shea, Fourth in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies; Eve Sinnamon, Second in Year 11 Physical Education, Third in Year 11 FNT, Fifth Equal in Year 11 English; Max Smith, First in Year 11 Outdoor Education, Second in Year 11 Mathematics for Future Studies, Second in Year 11 Music; Sophie Tait, First in Year 11 Commerce; Charlotte Taylor, First in Year 11 Dramatic Arts, Year 11 Drama Award; Maddison Wedgwood, Second in Year 11 Art, Fourth in Year 11 FNT.

Year 12 Places in Class, and Cups and Prizes



Emir Atik, Second in Year 12 DVC, Seventh in Year 12 English; Hamish Attfield, First in Year 12 Mathematics with Algebra, Academic Blues , Academic Service; Andrew Baird, First in Year 12 Outdoor Education, First in Year 12 Technology Wood, Year 12 DET Placemakers Award , Academic Blues , Academic Service; Theo Bennett, Third in Year 12 Physics; Indy Bertie, First in Year 12 Art Photography; Archie Bruce, Second in Year 12 History; Emer Bryant, First in Year 12 Physical Education; Hayley Clouston, Third in Year 12 English Literature; Louis Drake, Third in Year 12 Technology Wood; Julius Gorman, First Equal in Year 12 Physical Education; Aarliyah Herbert-Nicho, First in Year 12 Te Ao Māori; Madie Hill, Second in Year 12 Physical Education, Sixth in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics; Brooke Huddleston, Fourth in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics; Danielle Irving-Dowling, Second in Year 12 Art Photography; Luke Johnson, First Equal in Year 12 Geography, Year 12 Geography Award; Ellie King, First in Year 12 FNT, Second Equal in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics, Academic Bar; Coco Lahood-Robinson, First in Year 12 Dramatic Arts, First in Year 12 DVC, First Equal in Year 12 English, Year 12 Drama Award , Year 12 English; Olivia Lambeth, First in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics, Second in Year 12 FNT, Academic Bar; George Lindsay, First in Year 12 English Literature, First in Year 12 French, First in Year 12 History, Third in Year 12 Mathematics with Algebra, Year 12 History Award, Year 12 French, Year 12 English Literature, Academic Blues; Alisha McKee, Second in Year 12 Mathematics with Numeracy; Rebekah McLeod, Second in Year 12 Te Ao Māori; Maddison Meissel, Fifth in Year 12 English; William Miller, First in Year 12 Biology, First in Year 12 Physics, First Equal in Year 12 Geography, First Equal in Year 13 Calculus, Year 13 Calculus Award, Year 12 Geography Award , Academic Bar; Jai Moffitt, Second in Year 12 Commerce, Third in Year 12 Chemistry, Third in Year 12 English, Academic Blues , Academic Service , Academic Bar; Cam Moir, Second in Year 12 Outdoor Education; Niko Murphy, Academic Service; Niamh O'Docherty , Third in Year 12 FNT; Jethro Panganiban , First in Year 12 Communication English, Second in Year 12 DTG, Year 12 English Communications; Danielle Poole, Second in Year 12 Biology, Second in Year 12 Mathematics with Algebra, Second Equal in Year 12 French; Callum Redgrave, First in Year 12 Chemistry, First Equal in Year 12 English, First Equal in Year 13 Calculus, Second in Year 12 Music, Second Equal in Year 12 French, Year 13 Calculus Award , Year 12 English , Academic Bar;

Zavier Robb, First in Year 13 Te Ao Māori, Second in Year 12 Physics, Third Equal in Year 13 Calculus, Academic Blues , Academic Service , Academic Bar; Samuel Ruetter, Second in Year 13 Outdoor Education, Sixth in Year 12 English; Remy Ruwhiu, First in Year 12 Financial Capabilities; Alex Scott, First in Year 12 Gateway, Second in Year 12 Technology Wood, Fifth in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics; Benjamin Shallard, First in Year 12 Science for Primary Industries, Year 12 Farmlands Primary Science Award; Caitlin Shea, Second in Year 12 Art Painting, Second Equal in Year 12 Mathematics with Statistics, Third in Year 12 DVC; Tui Simpson, First in Year 12 Art Painting, Third in Year 12 Biology, Third in Year 12 History, Year 12 Art Award; Sammie Sinclair , Second in Year 12 Gateway; Jack Sinnamon, First in Year 12 Music, Third Equal in Year 13 Calculus, Fourth in Year 12 English, Year 12 Appliance Plus Music Award , Academic Blues , Academic Service , Academic Bar; Ruby Smith, Second in Year 12 Financial Capabilities; Jelte Stuke, Third in Year 12 Financial Capabilities; Amelie Sutherland-Harris, Second in Year 12 English Literature, Third in Year 12 Commerce; Ben Tucker, Second in Year 12 Communication English; Dayla Turnbull, First in Year 12 Mathematics with Numeracy; Jasper Wearing, First in Year 12 Commerce, First in Year 12 DTG, Second in Year 12 Chemistry, Year 12 DTG Award, Academic Service , Academic Bar



Year 13 Places in Class, and Cups and Prizes



Eddie Adams, Second in Year 13 DVC, Second in Year 13 Physical Education, Second in Year 13 Physics, Third in Year 13 Chemistry, Academic Bar; Riley Allan, First in Year 12/13 Sport and Recreation, Second Equal in Year 13 Mathematics with Statistics;James Avenell, First in Year 13 Outdoor Education, Academic Bar; Aimee Baird, Third in Year 13 Statistics, Academic Bar; Elias Banks, First in Year 13 Financial Capabilities, First in Year 13 Music, Fourth Equal in Year 13 English, Year 13 Appliance Plus Music Award, Academic Bar; Pedro Bartle, Third in Year 13 FNT; Grace Begg, Academic Bar; Olivia Bisset, First in Year 13 Physical Education, Year 13 Physical Education Award , Academic Bar; Hazel Bodeker, First in Year 13 French, First Equal in Year 13 English, Second in Year 13 Statistics, Year 13 French , Year 13 English , Academic Bar; Thomas Coney, First in Year 13 Gateway; Heidi Curtin, Second Equal in Year 13 Mathematics with Statistics; Megan DeCort, First in Year 13 DTG, First Equal in Year 13 English, Third in Year 13 Biology, Third in Year 13 History, Year 13 DTG Award , Year 13 English , Academic Bar; Briar Halstead-Bagrie, Academic Bar; Madison Hamilton, First in Year 13 Statistics, Third in Year 13 English, Year 13 Statistics Award , Academic Bar; Brylee Hazlett, Second in Year 13 Geography, Academic Bar; David Hore, First in Year 13 Science for Primary Industries, Year 13 Farmlands Primary Science Award; Aiden Howden, First in Year 13 Tourism; Breana Hutley, First in Year 13 Mathematics with Statistics; Holly Johns, Academic Bar; Bianca Jorgensen, Second in Year 13 Financial Capabilities; Shannon Kelliher, First in Year 13 Technology Wood, Year 13 DET Placemakers Award; Mikayla Leckie, First in Year 13 Art Photography, Photolife Prize; Reuben Love, First in Year 13 FNT, Year 13 Food and Nutrition Award; Caleb Ludlow, First in Year 13 Art Painting, Second in Year 13 Biology, Second in Year 13 Chemistry, Second in Year 13 History, Fourth Equal in Year 13 English, Year 13 Art Award, Academic Bar; Sophie MacDonald, Academic Bar; Leon Morris, Third in Year 13 DVC; Isla Nelson, First in Year 13 DVC, First in Year 13 Geography, First in Year 13 History, Year 13 DVC Award , Year 13 History Award , Year 13 Geography Award , Academic Bar; Anya Pieterse, Third in Year 13 Art Photography, Academic Bar; Dylan Potter, Second in Year 13 Art Photography; Mika Tait, Second in Year 13 Music, Academic Bar; Ariana Webb, First in Year 13 Biology, First in Year 13 Chemistry, First in Year 13 Commerce, First in Year 13 Physics, Year 13 Biology Award , Year 13 Chemistry Award , Year 13 Physics Award , Year 13 Economics Award , Academic Bar; Mason West, First in Year 13 Dramatic Arts, Year 13 Drama Award; Mayce Williams, Second in Year 13 FNT, Academic Bar; Sophie Winter, Academic Bar.

Special awards



Sky Sanders, Sportswoman of the Year Cup; Eddie Adams, Sportsman of the Year Cup; Ollie Goldsmith, Sportsman of the Year Cup; Duncan Fulcher, Contribution to Sport Award; Maadi Cup Team , Sports Team of the Year Award; Ariana Webb, Alexandra Dinner Club Female Excellence in 2 or more Sciences; Avie Morgan, Pioneer Energy Year 11 Sciences Scholarship; William Miller, Pioneer Energy Year 12 Sciences Scholarship; Hazel Bodeker, AWS Legal Scholarship - Excellence in Arts and Languages; Mika Tait, Contribution to Performing Arts Trophy; Tui Simpson, Central Otago Arts Society; Elias Banks, Debbie Vercoe Cup; Caleb Ludlow, Māna Pounamu Award - Senior; Neihana Riwhi, Koro Bill Memorial Trophy; Riley Allan, Alexandra and Clyde RSA Scholarship; Claudia Park, Alexandra and Clyde RSA Scholarship; Breana Hutley, David McKenzie Award; Grace Begg, Stacy Harborow Cup; Caleb Ludlow, David Richardson Trophy; Isla Nelson, Jubilee Cup and Lions Club Scholarship; Jimmy Whyte, Breen Construction Company Scholarship; Aiden Howden, Kia Kaha Cup; Coco Lahood-Robinson, The Sir Sam Neill Award for Theatre Enrichment; Eddie Adams, Alan Beilby Memorial Cup; Ariana Webb, Findex Senior Commerce Prize; Eddie Adams, Class Act 2024; Mika Tait, Class Act 2025; Shannon Kelliher, Artistic Endeavour in Music Year 13; Mackai Hancock, Artistic Endeavour in Music Year 12; Danielle Irving-Dowling, Tuffery Family Cup for Achievement in English; Jacob Maisuria, Tuffery Family Cup for Achievement in English; Ilisabeta Vukialau, Spirit of Sport Award; Bianca Jorgensen, Hostel Student; Anya Pieterse, Hostel Student; Cam Moir, Clyde and Districts Lions Club Borland Lodge Scholarship; James Avenell, Year 13 Outdoor Education Award.