Ensuring the wheels on their buses keep going round

Otago Heritage Bus Society mechanic Anthony Holliday tinkers with a starter motor ahead of a trip through to Cromwell with six of the society’s buses. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A reinvigorating trip away to Central Otago was on the cards not only for holidaymakers over Labour Weekend.

Six Otago Heritage Bus Society buses were driven to Cromwell yesterday for a tune-up ahead of a busy summer period.

Society mechanic Anthony Holliday said the buses were going to get some specialised work so they could get back on the road again.

Although things had been quiet due to Covid-19, they had many bookings for transporting weddings guests over summer.

They also took buses through to Wanaka to help with transport at Rhythm and Alps every year, he said.

The trips from Dunedin to Central Otago were staggered throughout the day yesterday so as not to hold up holiday traffic, Mr Holliday said.

The buses were taken to Cromwell for the work because there was more willingness there to work on the older vehicles, he said.

"Over here it’s a different culture. They’ll work on anything, pretty much."

The buses were expected back this coming weekend, depending on the work required.

Founded in 2010, the society is aimed at preserving, restoring and operating buses and coaches of national or regional significance.

