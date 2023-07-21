Farm-polytech tie-up subject of TV show

Tinwald Farm co-owner Amanda Currie will appear on the Country Calendar television programme on Sunday when it shows how the farm runs with Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga students. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Central Otago farm which allows Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga students to roam free will feature on TVNZ 1’sthis Sunday.

The 30-minute episode is the result of a five-day shoot at Tinwald Farm, a 744ha property between Cromwell and Wanaka that runs sheep and beef, and also grows pinot noir grapes.

The farm plays an important part in providing practical, hands-on agricultural learning for Otago Polytechnic students.

Recognising that farming courses could not be effectively delivered solely in a classroom, the polytechnic signed a memorandum of understanding with Tinwald Farm in 2020, allowing students to spend more than half of their academic time at the farm doing everyday tasks.

Central Otago-based lecturer Roger Williams said it allowed students to meet academic requirements of a New Zealand certificate in agriculture (farming systems, level 3) and a New Zealand certificate in operational skills (infrastructure, level 3), as well as gain real-world skills and knowledge.

"We are unique in delivering a high-country focus.

"And having relationships with a number of farms and stations within the local farming community is vital to the effectiveness of our programmes — as well as to student engagement and success."

He and his students were looking forward to watching the episode this weekend, he said.