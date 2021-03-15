Fire leaves Cromwell house badly damaged

The fire left the house badly damaged. Photo: File

The cause of a fire which badly damaged a house in Cromwell last night will be investigated this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern fire communications centre shift manager Brent Dunn said firefighters were called to a blaze on Horace St at 11.04pm last night after receiving multiple calls.

The fire at the back of the house was well ablaze when firefighters arrived and a crew from Clyde was brought in as backup for the two crews from Cromwell initially called.

The occupants of the house were all accounted for.

The fire left the back of the house badly damaged and firefighters left the scene at 12.50am.

The neighbouring property was evacuated as a precaution due to fears the fire could spread, but this did not eventuate.

The cause of the blaze was unknown and a fire investigator would head to the scene this morning.