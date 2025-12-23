Fireworks ban in place for festive season

Much of Central Otago will be fireworks-free this holiday season as it enters into a temporary ban from Christmas Eve.

The Queenstown Lakes District will be moving into a restricted fire season at the same time.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Otago acting district manager Craig Gold said the areas the bans covered included many popular holiday spots that were at high risk from unwanted fires over summer.

"Every year our firefighters have to drop everything and put out fires caused by people letting off fireworks. This is especially the case at New Year when people bring out fireworks they’ve saved from Guy Fawkes.

"They don’t always consider the fire risk, which is much higher now than in early November."

No private fireworks would be allowed to be lit in the Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes and Upper Waitaki areas.

He said the same thing happened with people lighting bonfires, campfires and land management fires.

While grass and scrub may seem too wet to catch fire with the recent rain, the grass can remain dry underneath.

"Once a fire gets going in these conditions, it can cause a lot of damage very quickly, and be very challenging for firefighters to put out."

In a restricted fire season most types of outdoor fires, including bonfires and campfires, require a fire permit.

There are a small number of exceptions including cultural cooking fires like hangi and umu.

Central Otago and Upper Waitaki are also currently in a restricted fire season.

