Managing waste

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Teviot Valley Water Care group co-ordinator Deidre Perkins, left, and guest speaker Otematata Station cook and author Philippa Cameron talk at a workshop organised by the water care on how to manage waste.

Mrs Cameron shared her tips on dealing with waste both around the home and on the farm.

With nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram and two recipe books — A High Country Life and Winter Warmers — she has a large audience for her view of farm life and food ideas.

Doing one thing at a time was a good way to start improving how waste was managed. Once that became a habit then add another, Mrs Cameron said.

Using recycling services to collect farm plastic and unwanted chemicals was helpful, as was re-purposing items for another use.

Mrs Perkins said farm suppliers, like many retailers, had created packaging that was difficult for the consumer to dispose of.

A mixed audience of town and farm residents listened to Mrs Cameron along with speakers from Otago Regional and Central Otago District Councils, the Otago Catchment Community the Ministry of Primary Industry and Horticulture NZ.