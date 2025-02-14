Fireworks, open air fires banned for Strath Taieri

The Strath Taieri fire zone. Photo: Fenz

Fireworks and open air fires will be prohibited in the Strath Taieri zone as of tomorrow morning.

A prohibited fire season has been declared for the area by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

Alongside a ban on fireworks and open air fires, all existing fire permits will be suspended.

The restrictions will last until further notice.

Fire and Emergency Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said the area has an abundance of grass and scrub and experiences hot dry summers.

"The current dry conditions are expected to continue, with blustery westerly winds forecast for the remainder of summer and into autumn," he said.

"This combination presents a very high fire risk, as dry grass and scrub can ignite easily and fire will rapidly spread.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire, we are also putting a ban on fireworks.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. The risk is far too high in these dry and windy conditions."

The Strath Taieri zone includes Te Papanui Conservation Park, home to a huge variety of native plants and animals.

"We are urging everybody to do their part to protect this area from wildfire," Marsh added.

"Along with the ban on fireworks, we ask people to be vigilant with other heat or spark-generating activities.

"Using machinery or power tools and parking or driving vehicles near dry vegetation have the potential to start a wildfire that will spread quickly. You should avoid these activities on hot, windy days.

"If you are camping in the area, always set up your gas cooker on a stable surface and away from long, dry grass.

"Know the risks, and always check the local fire danger at www.checkitsalright.nz."

- APL