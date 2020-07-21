Four options for new birthing unit

Options for the location of a new primary birthing unit in Central Otago have been narrowed down to four. File photo

Options for the location of a new primary birthing unit in Central Otago have been narrowed down to four, and the public will have a chance to tell the Southern District Health Board their preferred choice at a meeting in Cromwell on Thursday.

SDHB general manager primary and population health Mary Cleary Lyons said feedback received from the public consultation so far would also be shared at the meeting.

The consultation started in February with an online form, and more than 330 submissions have been received.

Since the Covid-19 lockdowns ended, meetings have also been held with stakeholders including midwives, primary care, St John and iwi.

Participants were asked their views on the most important issues to consider when deciding on a location for a primary maternity facility.

Ms Cleary Lyons said the following priorities were identified:

- 24/7 midwifery availability at birthing facilities

- Rapid access to urgent transport, especially a helicopter

- Equity of travel times and access to primary birthing facilities for all parts of the region

- Co-location with other health services

- Needs to take account of future population growth

- Quality of the whole pathway of maternal care

- Respectful treatment of Māori patients and whanau

- Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital is highly valued by women and the community.

Based on the feedback the four options are :

Option One:

Locate a single new facility at Cromwell

Decommission Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital

Supplemented by Maternal and Child Hubs in Wanaka, Alexandra and Ranfurly

Emergency birthing facilities in Lawrence

Option Two:

Locate a single new primary birthing unit in Clyde at Dunstan Hospital

Decommission Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital

Supplemented by Maternal and Child Hubs in Wanaka and Ranfurly

Emergency birthing facilities in Lawrence

Option Three:

Locate a new Primary Birthing Unit in Wanaka AND

Retain the current unit in Alexandra (Charlotte Jean)

Supplemented by Maternal and Child Hubs in Ranfurly and Cromwell

Emergency birthing facilities in Lawrence

Option Four:

Locate a new Primary Birthing Unit in Wanaka AND

Relocate the current unit in Alexandra (Charlotte Jean) to be co-located with Dunstan Hospital in Clyde

Supplemented by Maternal and Child Hubs in Ranfurly and Cromwell

Emergency birthing facilities in Lawrence

Ms Cleary Lyons said the SDHB was "really sincerely" trying to listen to different points of view and to come to a conclusion the community would feel they had ownership of; "because what really makes these facilities work is that the lead maternity carers and the women are confident in using them".

The public meeting is this Thursday, July 23, at the Cromwell Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth St, Cromwell, and Ms Cleary Lyons said there would be opportunity for further public feedback before the final option was decided and presented to the board in October for ratification.