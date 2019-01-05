Have bicycle, will travel

Photo: Pam Jones

Boothey family members (from left) Max (11), Charlotte (11), Kathryn and Scott, all of Brisbane, travel past Wedderburn on the Otago Central Rail Trail.

The family are holidaying in Central Otago for two weeks and said although "everyone is saying it’s so busy here at this time of year, we are loving the peace and quiet. It’s perfect".

Rail trail facilitator Clare Toia-Bailey said at the beginning of summer the trail was on track to have its busiest year on record. In the 2017-18 year, 14,393 people rode the trail, although the annual total is a conservative estimate and does not include the at least 80,000 riders who use the trail for commuting or for short rides.

"Word of mouth" was a key factor behind the trail’s growth and popularity, Ms Toia-Bailey said.