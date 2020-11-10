Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Heat to go on in Central Otago

    The heat is returning to parts of the South Island this week after a recent southerly blast sent temperatures plummeting.

    Weatherwatch.co.nz said Central Otago would warm up significantly, with highs around 27C for Alexandra and Cromwell by Thursday.

    Some areas may even reach 30C, the forecaster said.

    Queenstown looks set for 24C on Thursday, and northern Southland can expect temperatures in the low to mid 20s, with highs of 25C possible.

    It's expected to be a little cooler on the coast - Dunedin has forecast highs of 20C and 21C for Thursday and Friday.  

    There is also some good news for the currently saturated eastern North Island. While some more rain is expected there this afternoon and tomorrow, sunny weather should return by Thursday and daytime highs will bounce back into the mid 20s. 

     

