Helicopter attends motorcycle crash near Lindis Pass

A helicopter at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Lindis Pass this morning. Photo: Supplied

A motorcycle crashed near Lindis Pass on State Highway 8, blocking one lane of traffic this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at about 10.45 this morning.

The crash occurred north of the intersection with Goodger Rd, a Waka Kotahi alert stated.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one helicopter attended.

One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.