Help sought to find dogs in 'stolen' ute

Police are appealing for sightings of this white Holden Colorado ute. Photo: NZ Police

Central Otago police investigating a burglary in Alexandra want the public’s help to locate a related vehicle.

Sergeant Regan Price, of Cromwell, said the burglary happened yesterday and two vehicles had been stolen.

The first was dumped near Ōmakau.

‘‘A second vehicle, a white Holden Colorado ute, was stolen from Ōmakau about 1pm - and it is this vehicle police are seeking," Sgt Price said.

Huntaway-cross Jock (left) and Nala, a blue heeler, are believed to be in the ute. Photo: Supplied/ Facebook

A trailer, and the ute owner’s dogs, were with the vehicle at the time it was stolen, he said.

‘‘The trailer has been found, but the ute and dogs have not yet been located.

‘‘If you have witnessed the incident, have knowledge of the ute or dogs’ whereabouts, or have dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage in the Maniototo area that can assist, please get in touch.’’

Contact police through 105 either online or over the phone, using reference number 260103/4368.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.