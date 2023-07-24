Hospital airlift after crash in Roxburgh

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a truck and a car in Roxburgh this afternoon.
Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Scotland St (State Highway 8) and Ferry Rd about 12:40pm.
A reporter at the scene said it appeared the car had been T-boned by the truck, and shunted into what looked to be a private residence.
A person was trapped in the vehicle for a time and had to be freed by volunteer firefighters, who attended from Roxburgh and Millers Flat.
Police said one person was airlifted to hospital in a moderate to serious condition.
The Serious Crash unit have been advised.