Hospital airlift after crash in Roxburgh

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a truck and a car in Roxburgh this afternoon.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Scotland St (State Highway 8) and Ferry Rd about 12:40pm.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the car had been T-boned by the truck, and shunted into what looked to be a private residence.

A person was trapped in the vehicle for a time and had to be freed by volunteer firefighters, who attended from Roxburgh and Millers Flat.

Police said one person was airlifted to hospital in a moderate to serious condition.

A helicopter was used to airlift the injured crash victim to hospital. Photo: Shannon Thomson

The road is blocked, there are diversions in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash unit have been advised.