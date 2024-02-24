Intern initiative to aid future directors

Michelle Morss.

Michael Rewi. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A programme to improve governance capability in the region has appointed two interns for the next 18 months.

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) chairwoman Linda Robertson said Michael Rewi would serve as CLT intern trustee and Michelle Morss as the Pioneer Energy Ltd (PEL) intern director.

The intern initiative aimed to develop governance capability within the region, ultimately broadening and deepening the local pool of emerging directors, Ms Robertson said.

"Working alongside our board members for 18 months, our candidates will gain invaluable experience and insights into governance."

Mr Rewi left his professional career in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to co-found Mana Tahuna Charitable Trust.

Ms Morss is the Queenstown Lakes District Council strategy and policy general manager and worked with a broad range of governance groups.

Ms Robertson said the interns would not have any decision-making powers or voting rights but would attend all board and relevant committee meetings during their 18-month terms. The interns would be mentored by current trustees and directors and have half the cost of an Institute of Directors membership paid for two years.

In 2022 the then Central Otago District Council chief executive, Sanchia Jacobs, was the inaugural PEL intern director.