Jack-knifed truck blocks bridge for several hours

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The driver was unhurt and able to get out of the vehicle, a police media centre spokeswoman said.
The accident was reported at 4.53am and the road remained blocked until about 11am, when the bridge was opened to one lane of traffic.
The accident occurred about 12km south of the summit of the Lindis Pass, on the Central Otago district side of the pass.
The Morven Hill bridge railing was damaged in the accident.
Conditions on the Lindis Pass yesterday morning were gritty and icy.
NZ Transport Agency said bridge repairs would keep the road down to one lane, under stop/go traffic management, until further notice.
Extra care should be taken due to black ice in the area, the agency said on its website.
- Marjorie Cook