Jack-knifed truck blocks bridge for several hours

Contractors work to secure a truck unit involved in an accident on a two-lane bridge outside Forest Range Station in the Lindis Pass yesterday. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

A freight truck and its trailer blocked the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) between Omarama and Tarras for several hours yesterday morning, after the vehicle jack-knifed on the two-lane Morven Hill bridge, outside Forest Range Station.

The driver was unhurt and able to get out of the vehicle, a police media centre spokeswoman said.

The accident was reported at 4.53am and the road remained blocked until about 11am, when the bridge was opened to one lane of traffic.

The accident occurred about 12km south of the summit of the Lindis Pass, on the Central Otago district side of the pass.

The Morven Hill bridge railing was damaged in the accident.

Conditions on the Lindis Pass yesterday morning were gritty and icy.

NZ Transport Agency said bridge repairs would keep the road down to one lane, under stop/go traffic management, until further notice.

Extra care should be taken due to black ice in the area, the agency said on its website.

- Marjorie Cook