Kawarau Gorge reopens after truck jack-knifes

Aspiring Highways foreman Travis Bingham informs drivers the Kawarau Gorge is closed due to a truck crash. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Kawarau Gorge has reopened after a large truck jack-knifed on State Highway 6 in Central Otago this morning.

Police were called to the crash on a bend in Kawarau Gorge Rd, near Cromwell, about 7.55am today.

There were no reports of injury and the driver was out of the vehicle.

However, the truck was resting on the side of the gorge in a "precarious position", police told an ODT reporter at the scene.

The gorge, connecting Cromwell to Gibbston and Queenstown, was closed for most of the morning.

There is a 30kmh speed limit in place in the gorge due to damage to the barrier.

A roadblock was been set up on the corner of Pearson Rd, Ripponvale Rd and SH6 and dozens of cars were being turned away, our reporter said.

Weather conditions in the area were changeable, with heavy rain and low cloud earlier this morning.

Police earlier said a crane may be needed to remove the truck. the road reopened about 12.30pm.

The crash meant motorists travelling between Queenstown and Cromwell were forced to take a detour via the Crown Range Rd.

Meanwhile, police were called to a single vehicle crash on the Crown Range Road about 9.45am today.

A spokeswoman said there were no reports of injury and the road was not blocked.

- By Shannon Thompson and ODT Online