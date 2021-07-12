Lanterns light up night sky

Community and the magic of winter came together in Cromwell during the weekend.

Close to 5000 people poured through the Cromwell Mall for the annual Infinite Energy Light Up Winter.

The event had been expanded to two nights because of its growing popularity.

On Friday evening, young people danced to the beat of their own drum and bass at the Silent Disco, while photography fans expanded their skills with a Winterstellar astrophotography workshop.

On Saturday the mall was lit with thousands of lights and displays, fire dancing and glow sticks, while visitors browsed craft and food stalls and sipped mulled wine while listening to the local musicians play.

The Vanbeusekon family of Queenstown attended the event for the first time on Saturday, and daughters Anaia (6) and Erica (3) entered the Light up your Hat competition.

The girls created Dr Seuss-inspired Cat in the Hat creations, complete with face paint and fairy lights.

"They’re so cool— the lights," Anaia said.

Mother Katrina said she was impressed with the event.

"Oh, we love it. I’m looking forward to a mulled wine".

At 6pm, families and groups gathered at the Big Fruit Reserve, where close to a thousand lanterns were released into the sky, creating a trail of lights.

The lantern release has become a highlight of the event for many.

Niemh Hamilton, of Ireland, said the lantern release was a beautiful moment.

"They are beautiful reminder to everyone who is going through a tough time, they are in our thoughts," she said.

Cromwell and Districts Promotions Group community relationships manager Gretchen Nightingale said Light Up Winter started five years ago as a chance for the community to "break the winter" but had grown as people travelled from outside the area to attend.

"It’s an awesome community celebration to get everybody out and light up our mall," she said.

"Just watching the families out all together, and everyone dancing ... just bringing the community and sharing this with visitors — it’s amazing."

The event relied heavily on the support of community and volunteers, Mrs Nightingale said.

"If we didn’t have our volunteers we couldn’t run this event. They’re so special."

"We get the same volunteers coming back every year and that just says how special this event is and how passionate people are."

- Shannon Thomson