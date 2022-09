PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The winner of the people’s choice award, Clifford, The Big Red Dog by Grans Who Can, takes part in Saturday’s Grand Parade at the 65th Alexandra Blossom Festival, while Julia Anderson, who was the second runner-up to the 2022 Blossom Festival Queen, waves to the crowd.

Up to 18,000 spectators lined the streets for Saturday’s parade which featured trucks, vintage cars, floats, florreys, pipe bands and clubs.

The festival also featured live music and was described as an outstanding success by both organisers and attendees alike.