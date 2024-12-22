Make a cherry pit-spit stop

Competition is fierce at the annual national cherry pit-spit competition which will held in Cromwell on December 29. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Seasoned competitors and wannabes alike are training hard for their chance to win a national sporting title in Cromwell between Christmas and New Year.

Fortunately for them, their training regime fits with festive celebrations better than most.

All ages and genders compete equally for the title and past years’ contestants had ranged from toddlers to mature-age competitors. The sheer force of the youngsters’ efforts battles with more strategic tongue positioning of older entrants.

The annual national cherry pit-spit competition will be held in the grounds of McNulty House, in Cromwell’s Heritage Precinct, on December 29.

Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group marketing and communication manager Tanya Dennis said, in a statement, the competition was a highlight of the Cromwell Cherry Festival each year.

Winning was simple — spit a cherry pit further than anyone else. Registrations open at 11am on the day and for their $2 entry fee, contestants would be given three cherries. People could enter as often as they liked and many in the past had continued to spit pits throughout the day as the competition heated up and places became closer.

As well as the spitting, there would be a colouring competition for all ages and a best cherry-fest dressed contest for those who fancied dressing up in their most vibrant cherry-inspired outfit. There would be prizes for the most festive and creative look of the day, Mrs Dennis said.

The Cromwell farmers and craft market would be running nearby, making for a full day out.

- APL