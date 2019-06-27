Matariki brings cultures together

Photo: Adam Burns

About 150 people gathered at Alexandra’s Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery last night to celebrate Matariki, the Maori New Year.

Residents and onlookers were treated to waiata, speeches and a presentation about the Matariki stars, and there were areas for art and craft activities.

Families moved outside following formalities for a barbecue and fireworks display over nearby Pioneer Park. Central Otago Reap’s teacher of Te Reo Maori me ona tikanga in Central Schools Mary-Anne Westhead said the public were able to ‘‘learn and be more informed by embracing Maori culture’’ through the event.

Ms Westhead reads through Matariki: The Star of the Year with Jackson Bowen-Cole (1) at the event.