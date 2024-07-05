Matariki festivities take to the streets

Buckingham St, Arrowtown, lit up for Matariki. PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

People from around the region went out of doors on Friday to celebrate Matariki en masse.

Arrowtown’s historical main street, Buckingham St, turned it on for Matariki for the third year in a row, with about 7000 people immersing themselves in Māori cultural displays along the street.

Highlights of the evening included kapa haka performances from Wakatipu High School, Arrowtown Primary School and Arrowtown Preschool.

Te reo Māori speakers in Marshall Park helped people work on their pronunciation, and local practitioners demonstrated weaving techniques in the Athenaeum Hall.

Allied Media’s short film series "Toitu te whenua — te reo place names of our whenua", produced by Luke Chapman and Ani Ngawhika, played throughout the evening.

Pupils from Te Kura O Take Kārara’s kapa haka group perform at Wānaka’s Matariki celebrations. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

In Wānaka the weather god Tāwhirimātea himself decided to make an appearance, as strong northwesterlies and rain rolled over the afternoon festivities.

More than 1500 people descended on Dinosaur Park to enjoy entertainment, stalls and food from a large hangi, all organised by the Kahu Youth Trust.

Event MC Paul Tamati said the large turnout was in large part due to the event’s emphasis on Wānaka’s youth, which extended to youth volunteers from Mount Aspiring College and performances from several school kapa haka groups.

"It’s about bringing the community together, but having the children as the ones we are here for and celebrating them because if you have the children there you have their parents ... every other caregiver and every other person that has guardianship to that child."

As the sky darkened and the weather settled once more, people took part in a waiata on the lakefront, warmed by a series of bonfires set up for the occasion.

Mr Tamati said the event’s 14-year history was about ensuring Matariki could be embraced by everyone and the creation of the public holiday had only solidified that fact.

"It’s not about separation; it’s about integration.

"It’s about getting on together, and look at it, we are. It’s just absolutely wonderful. I’m very proud."