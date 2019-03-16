In with the new

Stand Children’s Services staff members (from left) Paula Hutton, Judy Dunick, Timea Welsh and Carol Hastie run the shop at yesterday’s jumble sale at the old children’s village in Roxburgh which announced it was closing last year. Photo: Adam Burns

The jumble sale run by Stand Children’s Services offered the community everything from children’s toys to picture books, booster seats, clothing and computer games.

A new Alexandra office for Stand will open in May.

Regional operations manager Dwight McDowell said the day was ‘‘the end of an era and the beginning of a new future’’.