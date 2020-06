Fire and Emergency New Zealand trainer Ivan Richards (right), of Dunedin, hands over the keys of a new $300,000 fire appliance to Tarras Volunteer Fire Brigade controller Mark Davidson on Saturday.

The Covid-19 lockdown held up delivery for about two months but Mr Davidson was delighted to see the four-wheel-drive vehicle arrive, just in time for the first snowfall of the winter.

Photo: Mark Price

The Tarras brigade is usually first in line to attend vehicle crashes on the Lindis Pass. "It’s often icy. This will be safer."

The Tarras brigade also often attends out-of-control vegetation fires.

The new vehicle has a 3000-litre water tank, twice the capacity of the 39-year-old appliance it replaces.