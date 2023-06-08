New council chief executive former head of NZ Army

Peter Kelly

A former head of the New Zealand Army is the Central Otago District Council’s new chief executive.

Peter Kelly is chief executive of the Upper Hutt City Council at present but will start his new role in early September.

Mr Kelly has been chief executive at Upper Hutt for five years and prior to that was a major-general and chief of the army.

In 2019 Mr Kelly was invested as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

In his time with the NZDF he led the introduction of several significant capabilities and major change programmes, including the network-enabled army programme, the in-service weapon replacement programme, the soldier modernisation programme and the protected mobility capability programme.

He also served on the United Nations truce supervisory organisation in Israel, Lebanon and Syria; as detachment commander of the NZSAS group force element in Kuwait; with the International Force East Timor; as senior national officer on Operation Concord in Afghanistan and on Operation Concord III.

Mr Kelly was military attache in Washington DC and held appointments as director of the special operations directorate and land component commander at headquarters joint forces New Zealand.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said councillors were impressed with Mr Kelly’s knowledge and experience, as well as his proven leadership skills and affable nature.

Mr Kelly said he was "humbled by his selection as the new chief executive and was looking forward to working with the mayor, councillors and team down in Central and supporting their kaupapa of enhancing the wellbeing in our community".

Louise van der Voort will continue in the role of interim chief executive officer until Mr Kelly begins his new role.

Former chief executive Sanchia Jacobs stood down from the role in March after five years at the helm.