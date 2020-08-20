Thursday, 20 August 2020

Ophir hall, pool get Government funding

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Ophir Peace Memorial Hall, on the former goldmining town’s main street, will receive $210,000 for improvements. Photo: Peter Dowden
    Ophir Peace Memorial Hall, on the former goldmining town’s main street, will receive $210,000 for improvements. Photo: Peter Dowden
    The small historic settlement of Ophir in Central Otago will receive funding from the Government for two infrastructure projects.

    Minister for Infrastructure Shane Jones has announced the Ophir Peace Memorial Hall, on the former gold-mining town’s main street, will receive $210,000 for improvements that include a new toilet block and storage.

    Another $60,000 will go to the local community pool to replace the changing rooms and for essential repairs.

    The hall was built in 1926 and is well-used by the community. The pool is run by volunteers and is open to everyone through its honesty box entry.

    The funding for the project will come from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure projects in the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

    “I am pleased that the Coalition Government has been able to spread this funding through the regions and right into these smaller communities. No matter where people are in New Zealand, the Covid-19 pandemic will be impacting on them,” Mr Jones said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter