Organisations join forces for volunteer speed-dating event

Alexandra residents are being invited to consider a love match of a different kind this Valentine’s Day.

In a bid to match community-minded people with groups on the hunt for volunteers, three organisations are pulling together to host a unique speed dating event.

Find Your Perfect Match is a combined effort by Volunteer South, Central Otago District Council Welcoming Communities and Alexandra Community House.

Neha Gosalia. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The "speed dating with a difference" event will feature a range of organisations ready to chat with people keen to find out about connecting with their community through volunteering.

Volunteer South community connector Neha Gosalia said volunteering was a great way for people to get involved in their community.

"We’re really lucky to have a wide range of opportunities to connect with.

"From sports, arts, social support, emergency response, conservation, sustainability or service groups; there is something for anyone keen to give it a try."

The event would provide an opportunity to match up people’s skills with those required to volunteer for an organisation, or for people to learn new skills.

"Volunteering is known to have a huge range of benefits to an individual’s wellbeing and enables organisations to make a huge difference across a range of sectors.

"Whether you are new to the area or have been here a while, we invite you to connect with some fantastic people and organisations in a fun, playful way.

"If you want to connect with a cause close to your heart, head over for a little speed dating with a twist."

Find Your Perfect Match will take place between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on February 14, at Alexandra Community House.

Organisations wishing to participate can register with Volunteer South by emailing neha@volunteersouth.org.nz.

— Staff reporter