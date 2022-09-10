Otago strikes gold to hold championships

Otago Goldfield Heritage Trust secretary Terry Davis and treasurer Odette Hopgood celebrate securing the rights to hold the World Gold Panning Championships in 2026. Photo: Shannon Thomson

Central Otago’s rich gold mining history is set to shine on the world stage.

The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust has secured the rights to host the 2026 World Gold Panning Championships in Otago.

The championships come under the umbrella of the World Gold Panning Association which has members from more than 20 countries, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, South Africa, Italy, Spain and Slovakia.

Trust treasurer Odette Hopgood said news of the successful bid was still sinking in.

"Excitement, panic, relief — I feel just sheer relief.

"I had to get up at 4am to speak to the world committee at their annual general meeting by Zoom — we were given special dispensation not to have to travel to the world championships in [Zlotoryja, Poland] to present — but we do have to go [to the] world championships," she said.

The championship’s location was yet to be determined but options in Alexandra, Arrowtown and Cromwell were being explored.

"We’ll hold it in September — usually they are held in August in the northern hemispheres and we said it would definitely be authentic because we’d be cracking the ice every morning."

Competitors would be in the area for a minimum of two weeks and there would be opportunities to showcase the region’s goldfields with heritage tours and exploring the hills of Central Otago, Ms Hopgood said.

Competitive panning has its roots in Finland, with the first modern competition held in 1974, and the inaugural world championships held three years later.

Trust secretary Terry Davis said it was the only sport men and women competed against each other on even footing — at the end they have the supreme champion.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said people in the area were proud of the huge part the gold rush had in the region’s history.

"Part of that is the allure that something as seemingly simple as panning could bring a fortune.

"This event will show the skill and dedication actually involved in finding the flecks and will bring many people from around the world to share our special place with us," he said.