Person seriously hurt in Cromwell crash

A person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a serious crash involving a car and motorbike in Cromwell.

State Highway 6, Kawarau Gorge Rd, was closed near McNulty Rd after the collision was reported about 10.30am today, police said.

Hato Hone St John said a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

A patient had been assessed as being in a serious condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Helicopters Otago later confirmed a person had been flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Firefighting crews were sent from Cromwell to assist police and ambulance services.

The Serious Crash unit was at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.