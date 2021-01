PHOTO: JARED MORGAN

Locals and holidaymakers may notice the first two of five temporary supports beside State Highway 8 between Alexandra and Roxburgh.

The cradles are enabling the safe replacement of transmission lines on Transpower’s 220kV Roxburgh-Livingstone line while road traffic keeps flowing.

The line is being upgraded as part of the Clutha Upper Waitaki Lines Project.

The project is part of Transpower’s work to support reducing New Zealand’s carbon output.