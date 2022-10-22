Progress made on pines

Photo: ODT files

Progress has been made to remove a super spreader seed site in the heart of Central Otago.

The Central Otago Wilding Conifer Control Group (CWG) is in discussion with landowners at Brewery Creek, at the mouth of Cromwell Gorge, to have the pines removed from the rock promontory there.

The pines on the rocky knoll, which probably spread from trees planted around the original homestead and brewery, are a seed source for the spread of wilding pines on to the surrounding hills.

"Being at the mouth of the gorge, northwesterly winds distribute the seeds for many kilometres downwind and have cost a lot of money to control over the years," CWG project manager Phil Murray said.

"Unless we remove these seed sources, we will be controlling wilding pine spread on to our mountain landscapes forever and the government assistance in wilding control won’t last that long," Mr Murray said.

"The residents at Brewery Creek understand the wider issue of wilding pines on our landscapes and have agreed to the pines being removed."

He said quite a few non-spreading species would remain and some pines lower down might remain as a windbreak until replaced by non-spreading species.

"It may be part of a wider community discussion on transitioning our amenity plantings away from spreading conifers, Brewery Creek residents spokeswoman Sarah Cottle said.