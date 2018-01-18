Ranfurly woman stole $25k from bosses

A Ranfurly woman who stole more than $25,000 from her employer has been sentenced to home detention and ordered to pay reparation.

Gina Marie Spooner (47) had admitted stealing $25,749.96 in cash and product from the Maniototo Four Square between December 1, 2014 and December 24, 2016.

She had been a trusted member of the store's management team, but had taken the money in various ways, including by voiding cash sales, and adding charges to customers' accounts, Judge Michael Turner heard in the Alexandra District Court today.

Her actions had devastated the store owners, left work colleagues feeling betrayed and affected the close-knit Maniototo community, the court heard.

Counsel for Spooner, Kieran Tohill, said Spooner had been under financial pressures but Judge Turner dismissed that, saying there was no evidence of that and Spooner had previously told police "it was easy" taking the money.

He sentenced Spooner to seven months' home detention and 250 hours' community work.

Spooner was also ordered to pay reparation of $1000 to the Grundys, representing the insurance excess they had paid, and $10,000 to Vero Insurance.

She was also ordered to make a public apology in a local newspaper, and write formal apologies to the Grundys and affected customers.