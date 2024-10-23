Record set at hospice fundraiser

The event was held at the Packing Shed Gallery & Cafe in Earnscleugh. Photo: Google Maps

An idea hatched just five years ago has led to nearly $150,000 being raised for the Otago Community Hospice.

The Central Otago Dinner Club had its annual fundraising dinner earlier this month and set a record for raising funds in one night after more than $50,000 was donated at the dinner.

The evening was held at the Packing Shed Gallery & Cafe, and the highlight of the night was a mixed silent and live auction of various items.

More than 130 guests attended.

All items were donated by supporters from across the wider Otago area and included artworks by Grahame Sydney, Patrick G. Hall, Samuele Quaranta and Julie Battisti, along with travel and tourism packages, golf experiences, a luxury raffle and a 20-foot container donated by Port Otago.

The event was initiated in 2019 by Clyde resident Russell Garbutt.

It has now raised nearly $150,000 for hospice services in the region.

— APL