Roadworks to cause delays

Recent wet weather will lead to delays on main roads in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes over the coming week.

Repairs included work on slips, blocked culverts, scouring, damage to water tables, rockfall and surfacing defects, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central Otago maintenance contract manager Peter Standring said.

"We are still feeling the impact of winter on our roads and are not over the worst of the weather with fronts on the way this weekend. It has been a particularly challenging winter, resulting in multiple minor issues across our network," he said.

"The most effective way to tackle this is to include some night works to limit the impact to daytime road users, starting this weekend."

Several roadwork sites will be set up along the Kawarau Gorge and on the Jack’s Point to Kingston highway, State Highway 6, from tomorrow.

Drivers were asked to build in extra time and take care around road crews and traffic managers. While there were no full closures, stop/go would be in operation and traffic would be reduced to a single lane with pilot vehicles in place to escort through some areas.