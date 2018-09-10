Rotary Club celebrates 75th anniversary

Cutting the 75th anniversary cake for the Rotary Club of Alexandra on Saturday are (from left) John Drummond, of the Dunedin Rotary Club, which sponsored the beginnings of the Alexandra club; John Taylor, the longest-serving member of the Alexandra club; and Charles French, 2018-19 president of the Alexandra club. Photo: Andrew Howley

Service to community continues to sit alongside "fellowship and fun" for Alexandra Rotarians as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of their club, Rotary Club of Alexandra president Charles French says.

More than 50 current and former members and their partners celebrated the anniversary in Alexandra on Saturday, reflecting on past contributions and future projects and launching a commemorative book about the club, Mr French said.

The club gave about $40,000 a year to various causes, which were mostly local projects but also included international contributions such as Rotary’s project to rid the world of polio, he said.

Local initiatives included significant assistance to youth, through things such as exchanges, leadership awards, speech competitions and the "Dictionaries in Schools" initiative; working bees at Tititea Lodge, also known as Mt Aspiring Lodge, which is used by Dunstan High School, and splitting firewood for the Salvation Army; Trees for Babies events that allowed parents to plant trees for recently born children; and activities for senior citizens and the club’s annual fundraising book sale.

Mr French said the Alexandra club had a growing membership and increasing diversity in terms of age and gender.

It was proud of its contributions to many causes, as well as providing "fellowship and fun" for members.

Upcoming Alexandra Rotary projects would include helping develop an Alexandra memorial to commemorate the end of World War 1, and planting trees as part of a national "Rotary 50 Trees" initiative.

pam.jones@odt.co.nz