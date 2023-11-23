Seasonal concert a choral celebration

Boudewijn Keenan. PHOTO: DSO/PIETER DU PLESSIS

Joyful sounds celebrating the season will ring out across Central Otago and Upper Clutha this weekend accompanied by some of the region’s most talented young musicians.

The Central Otago Regional Choir, conducted by Richard Madden and accompanied by Alison Frude, of Queenstown, will perform "Glorious Choruses and Carols for Christmas" in Arrowtown tomorrow evening, Wanaka on Saturday night and Alexandra on Sunday afternoon.

Guest artists — Dunedin students Boudewijn Keenan, cello, Teddy Finney Waters, tenor, and Cameron Monteath, piano — will add to the choir’s performance.

Finney Waters, 18, has studied voice with Judy Bellingham of Dunedin for four years and is the New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir leader.

He plans to study classical voice and law at Otago next year.

Keenan won the Dunedin Concerto Competition this year and regularly plays with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and Cellists of Otago.

He studies at Otago University under Dr Heleen du Plessis. Keenan will be playing pieces by Rachmaninoff and Paganini at the concerts.

Cameron Monteath at the piano. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Monteath, an honours students at Otago University, performed with the choir last year.

He returns to accompany Finney Waters and Keenan as well as performing Liebeslied by Kreisler.

The programme will also include lesser-known traditional carols as well as Elgar’s classic Land of Hope and Glory and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

Tickets for the concerts are available in each town or at the door.

Admission is free for school pupils.