Serious crash closes Lindis Pass

The crash has closed part of SH8. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

Three people have been injured in a serious crash on the Lindis Pass.

Police say the collision involving two vehicles was reported about 8.25am today in Omarama-Lindis Pass Road (State Highway 8), near Birchwood Rd.

One person has been seriously injured and two other people have minor injuries.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised that SH8 is closed between Omarama and Tarras.

Road users were advised to expect delays and to follow directions of emergency services.

"Please delay your journey or consider an alternative route."