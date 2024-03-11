Strong group taking on the nationals

Cromwell BMX Club riders preparing for nationals are (from left) Sam Grubb, Isla Reid, Quinn Lindsay, Frank Waters, Cooper Rushbrook, Brayden King, Jack Stanley, Liam King and Noah Lindsay. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cromwell BMX riders are preparing to take on the nation’s best in Hawke’s Bay next weekend.

Thirteen young athletes from the Cromwell BMX Club are set to compete in the BMX New Zealand National Championships from March 15 to 17.

The Cromwell competitors range in age from 6 to 18.

The nationals are regarded as the pinnacle domestic event for the sport in New Zealand.

Club president Mouse James said the club had some strong riders who would be pushing for places in their respective age group finals.

"In the scale of things, we’ll be a pretty small club of 13 riders in an event with over 500 of the best riders in the country," he said.

"But, despite our size, we’ve always performed well, and with a couple of New Zealand representatives in Quinn Lindsay and Jono Hansen on the team, alongside other riders that have previously held national titles, a number of them are in with a chance."

The nationals were more than just a chance to win titles, James said.

"Most importantly it is about having fun on your bikes, hanging out with your mates and making some memories as families.

"You ask the kids their favourite part from nationals in Tauranga last year, and most will say it was hanging out at the beach as a team after the racing had finished."

BMXNZ nationals start with a practice day on Friday, March 15.

Saturday features four races — or motos as they are known in the sport — followed by another two on the Sunday morning.

The results of those six motos determine who qualifies for quarter- and semifinals and the finals.