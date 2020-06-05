Friday, 5 June 2020

Submissions to be sought on proposed rezoning

    By Jared Morgan
    A resource consent application to rezone land at the southern end of Clyde will be publicly notified.

    The Central Otago District Council agreed to notify proposed plan change 15 at a full council meeting on Wednesday.

    The plan change relates to a group of private land owners banding together to rezone 13ha.

    According to the proposal, rezoning of the site would "enable the normal range of residential activities that prevail throughout the district’s urban areas, including the possibility of a retirement village".

    The council received the private plan change request from Clyde Claim Ltd, Houlahan Enterprises Ltd, Colin Foster, Vicki Anne Geytha Gillies and Ostex Corporation Ltd on March 3.

    The site is located in Mutton Town Rd and is bound to the southwest by Dunstan Hospital, to the northwest by residential properties and to the north, south and east by lifestyle properties.

    The current zoning is rural residential resource area in the district plan, which provides for lots of an average of 2ha and no more than five allotments for residential purposes.

    The request for a plan change is to rezone the land to residential resource area with restrictions around building near the state highway, access provisions and servicing for wastewater.

     

