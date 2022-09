PHOTO: SIMON WILLIAMS / AUTHENTICAS

Matt Scoles demonstrates the style that made him overall winner of the Linger & Die Downhill Race at Clyde on Saturday.

The Linger & Die mountain bike series was back with a vengeance the past weekend in Alexandra, with a downhill race on Saturday and an Enduro event on yesterday.

Almost 100 entrants signed up for the downhill including many under-19 riders.

More than 200 participated in the Enduro event.

The overall winner of the downhill event was Scoles, with Cooper Millwood taking the under-17 title.