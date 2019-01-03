Teamwork secret to multisport

Meyer extended family members (from left) Ella (4) and Daniel (3) Colbran, of Christchurch, Emma Foster, of Auckland, Luke Colbran (3), of Christchurch, Annabelle Foster (3), of Auckland, and Kate Colbran, of Christchurch, relax before the Lake Dunstan Duathlon and Triathlon in Cromwell yesterday. Photos: Pam Jones

With four children aged 4 and under between them and the resulting ''usual juggle'', how is it possible for two women to stay fit and train for multisport events such as the Lake Dunstan Duathlon and Triathlon?

''Yeah, well, that's the thing,'' multi-sport athlete Kate Colbran said. ''That's why we're doing it as a team.''

The Christchurch mother of three has a 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old twin sons. She competed in the duathlon of yesterday's Lake Dunstan Duathlon and Triathlon at Cromwell with her sister, Emma Foster, of Auckland, who has a 3-year-old daughter.

Were their children a good cheerleading squad?

''Well they did tell me to go as fast as I can,'' Foster said.

Kayakers set off in the Lake Dunstan Triathlon in Cromwell yesterday.

The pair competed regularly in multisport events, including the Coast to Coast and triathlons, before they had children. But they said finding time to train now was ''much harder'' and that was why they decided to compete in a duathlon, rather than do individual sporting events. They planned to return to individual events such as the Coast to Coast as their children got older.

The sisters said they had supportive family and were yesterday at the duathlon with their parents, Quintin and Sue Meyer, of Clyde, who looked after the children during the event.

Mr and Mrs Meyer said they were proud of ''all our children''.

Their other daughter, Hannah Meyer, lives in Australia and also competes in various multisport events.

And their son ''got fairly high up in rowing'', Mr Meyer said.

His name?

''Carl Meyer.''

Meyer was part of the New Zealand team at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, and part of the men's coxless four squad which won gold in the World Rowing Championships in 2007.

Sport Central co-ordinator Bill Godsall, who organised the duathlon and triathlon as part of the annual Cromwell Summer Series, said more than 100 people took part.

The fastest man in the triathlon sprint category was Reuben Thompson, of Queenstown, in 54min 12sec; the fastest female in the triathlon sprint was Olivia Thornbury, of Invercargill, in 1:00:57; the fastest male in the multisport kayak was Sam Manson, of Christchurch, in 1:17:27; the fastest female in the multisport kayak was Kate Cook, of Geraldine, in 1:33:26.

In the duathlon, the fastest man was Tony Phillips, of Kingston, in 1:02:15; and the fastest female was Julia Anderson, of Tasman, in 1:03:07.

