Top curler keen to get people involved

New Zealand representative curler and curling coach Natalie Thurlow instructs newcomers to the game at the Alexandra Curling Rink on Wednesday last week. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

New Zealand curling representative Natalie Thurlow is taking coaching sessions at the Alexandra rink and is keen for curlers looking to improve their skill, or anyone interested in learning the game, to get down to the rink.

She wants to get more women involved.

Mrs Thurlow has played more than 100 international games for New Zealand and has been selected for the New Zealand women’s team at this year’s Pan-Continental Curling Championships in Calgary, Canada, in early November.

She said that while her coaching classes at the Alexandra Curling Rink each Wednesday from 10.30am were for everyone, she wanted to get more women involved in the sport.

"I think curling is seen as a male sport, traditionally, but it’s a sport where women can compete with men on an even playing field," she said.

A lack of female curlers negatively affected male players.

"At our national championships, we have more men than women, and a lack of women curlers is the limiting factor for our mixed teams."

A group of female friends who attended the coaching session last week had been inspired by Jan Sangster, of Bannockburn, whose late husband Duncan was a keen curler.

Mr Sangster died two years ago and a memorial was held for him at the Naseby Indoor Curling Rink each year about the time of his birthday, Mrs Sangster said.

"I got a group of friends together about six weeks ago and we all had a go then. Since then, there have been five or six keen ladies."

She said when curling competitively, "you need to use your head a wee bit, and that’s where Nat has been really good".

"She spent five minutes explaining things and it all made much more sense."

■ A "ladies’ night" fundraiser for the New Zealand women’s curling team will be held at the Maniototo Curling Rink on August 28 from 5pm.

