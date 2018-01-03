Tourist bus gutted near Cromwell

Photo credit: Nelson McDermott

A fire has left a tourist bus a "skeleton" at Jones Family Fruit Stall in Cromwell this afternoon.

Cheryl MacKenzie, who works at the stall, said the fire occurred while the vehicle was parked and passengers were shopping inside, she said.

Fire crews from Alexandra got the blaze under control about 3.50pm.

"There's nothing left, there's just a skeleton of a bus," Ms MacKenzie said.

The stall is a popular tourist pit stop on Staate Highway 6 at the entrance to the Kawarau Gorge.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the 50-seater bus was "well-involved" in flames.

No-one was believed to be in the vehicle, which was parked in an orchard on Kawarau Gorge Rd, when the fire started.