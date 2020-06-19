Town grows and glows

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

On a crisp June day, Clyde shines.

Ever-increasing in size, the township of Clyde is about five minutes’ drive west of Alexandra, in Central Otago. Here the Otago Central Rail Trail starts, and Clyde also hosts a popular Wine and Food Festival at Easter.

The population in 2018 was 1023, although numbers swell with holiday-makers in the summer months.

The Clutha River flows to the right, and the Clyde Dam is just out of shot at bottom right.

At the top right is the Earnscleugh area, originally known for its gold but now for its fruit.

Stone fruit thrives there in the hot, dry summers, although vineyards are becoming a common sight in the area.

The town centre of Clyde is a heritage precinct, including cafes, bars and gift stores, making it a popular destination for visitors staying in or passing through Central Otago.