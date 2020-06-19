Friday, 19 June 2020

Town grows and glows

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    On a crisp June day, Clyde shines.

    Ever-increasing in size, the township of Clyde is about five minutes’ drive west of Alexandra, in Central Otago. Here the Otago Central Rail Trail starts, and Clyde also hosts a popular Wine and Food Festival at Easter.

    The population in 2018 was 1023, although numbers swell with holiday-makers in the summer months.

    The Clutha River flows to the right, and the Clyde Dam is just out of shot at bottom right.

    At the top right is the Earnscleugh area, originally known for its gold but now for its fruit.

    Stone fruit thrives there in the hot, dry summers, although vineyards are becoming a common sight in the area.

    The town centre of Clyde is a heritage precinct, including cafes, bars and gift stores, making it a popular destination for visitors staying in or passing through Central Otago. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter