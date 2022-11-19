Saturday, 19 November 2022

Tree gone but stump remains

    The cypress tree taken down in the Naseby Domain. Photo: CODC
    A large Italian cypress tree was taken down earlier this week in the Naseby Domain, but it has not totally disappeared.

    The tree had failed a safety assessment undertaken by the council's arborist and had to be removed for safety reasons.

    It had a massive weeping canker on the underside of the main limb and was likely to soon fall.

    But not all is lost. A member of the public said the tree stump could be turned into a sculpture or a seat.

    The council has left the 2m-high stump in the ground and is now calling for any ideas on what to do with it.

     

