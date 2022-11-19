Tree gone but stump remains

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The tree had failed a safety assessment undertaken by the council's arborist and had to be removed for safety reasons.
It had a massive weeping canker on the underside of the main limb and was likely to soon fall.
But not all is lost. A member of the public said the tree stump could be turned into a sculpture or a seat.
The council has left the 2m-high stump in the ground and is now calling for any ideas on what to do with it.