Tree gone but stump remains

The cypress tree taken down in the Naseby Domain. Photo: CODC

A large Italian cypress tree was taken down earlier this week in the Naseby Domain, but it has not totally disappeared.

The tree had failed a safety assessment undertaken by the council's arborist and had to be removed for safety reasons.

It had a massive weeping canker on the underside of the main limb and was likely to soon fall.

But not all is lost. A member of the public said the tree stump could be turned into a sculpture or a seat.

The council has left the 2m-high stump in the ground and is now calling for any ideas on what to do with it.