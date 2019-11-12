Ute catches fire in Central Otago

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a utility vehicle at a farm property at Queensbury, Central Otago, this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand four-wheel drive vehicle from Dunstan was used to reach and extinguish the fire, and a water tanker provided support after firefighters were alerted at 10.19am, a Fenz spokesman said.

The ute had been driving on the farm when the fire occurred.

The property was about half way between Luggate and Cromwell, on the Luggate Cromwell Rd, he said.