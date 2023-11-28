Woman charged over fatal Lindis Pass crash

The crash closed the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 for much of the day. Photo: Ruby Shaw

An Auckland woman has been charged over the Lindis Pass crash which killed a prominent Marlborough lawyer.

Philip Watson, who was riding a motorcycle, died at the scene of the crash with a car on November 19.

The crash closed the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 for much of the day.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown with moderate injuries.

A 28-year-old Auckland woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death in relation to the crash.

She appeared in person before a registrar in Queenstown District Court on November 20 and was remanded on bail to reappear in court on January 8 next year.