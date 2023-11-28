Woman charged over fatal Lindis Pass crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Auckland woman has been charged over the Lindis Pass crash which killed a prominent Marlborough lawyer.
Philip Watson, who was riding a motorcycle, died at the scene of the crash with a car on November 19.
The crash closed the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 for much of the day.
The driver and sole occupant of the car was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown with moderate injuries.
A 28-year-old Auckland woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death in relation to the crash.
She appeared in person before a registrar in Queenstown District Court on November 20 and was remanded on bail to reappear in court on January 8 next year.